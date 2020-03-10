|
Emily A. Bebla, RN, 78, of Vandling, died Monday at home. She was the wife of Andrew Bebla Jr. The couple had been married more than 56 years.
Born in Richmondale, daughter of the late Nicholas and Anna Koslowsky Kost, she was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson, and the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing. Throughout her career Emily had work at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York; Carbondale General Hospital and retired as a nursing supervisor at Marian Community Hospital, Carbondale.
She was a member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Forest City. She enjoyed her trips to the casinos and was a former member of the Carbondale Commercial Bowling League.
Emily is also survived by two sons, Bryan and Kevin; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Bebla, all of Vandling; a brother, Thomas Kost, Colorado; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Andrew N. Bebla; and a brother, Nicholas Kost.
Family and friends are welcome to attend the Office of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, 306 Susquehanna St., Forest City, by the Rev. John J. Cigan. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Richmondale.
Per her request, there will be no viewing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest City Library, 531 Main St., Forest City; or to St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2020