Emily Capitano, of Greentown, died Jan. 2. She was the wife of Anthony Capitano, the couple was married on Aug. 21, 1966.
Born in Munich, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Franziska Haberl DiGangi. She was a member of St. Veronica's Parish, Greentown, and the youth director of Wayne/Pike Trout Unlimited. Before retirement, she was employed at Carmel Richmond Nursing Home, Staten Island, N.Y.; and Julia Ribaudo Nursing Center, Lake Ariel.
Emily was best known by friends and family as Em. Em was the most vibrant, caring, dynamic and giving woman. Her smile would light up the room.
A friend wrote, "When Em passed the world lost a wonderful soul."
She is also survived by her children, Franceska Morris and husband, Robert, Staten Island, N.Y.; and Jean Marie Laurie and husband, Burt, Greentown; brother, John DiGangi; and sisters, Patty Imes, Sandra Amenguel and Nancy McKinnie.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Greene-Dreher Fire Company, 460 Crestmont Drive, Newfoundland.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the service.
Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., 201 Route 191, LaAnna, South Sterling.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020