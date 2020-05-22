|
|
Emily F. DeStefano of West Scranton passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Mountain View Health Care Center where she had been a guest since June of 2018, after an illness. She was the widow of Andrew E. DeStefano, who died Feb. 5, 2014.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Angelina DiBileo Rose. She was a graduate of West Scranton High School. Before her retirement, Emily was a para-professional educating preschool children in the Scranton School District, a position that she thoroughly enjoyed.
She was an active member of St. Patrick's Church and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Having great faith in St. Ann, Emily spent many summers attending the Novena dedicated to St. Ann along with her husband and her children. She enjoyed traveling with Andy, especially winters in Puerto Rico and spent many weekends gambling in Atlantic City. Gardening, cooking and taking care of her home where she hosted many family holidays were a passion. Attending her grandchildren's many activities brought her great joy and pride.
Surviving are two daughters, Andrea Chase and husband, Calvin; Mary Ann Zero and husband, Marshall, all of Scranton; three sons, Sam, of Taylor; Ernest and wife, Phyllis, of Scranton; Andrew, of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Jessica and husband, T.J. Savero; Christopher, Samuel, Gianna and Lea; a great-grandson, Dominic Andrew; a brother, Ernest Rose, of Moscow; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Shirk.
Due to current circumstances, a graveside service will be privately held at Cathedral Cemetery. There will be a memorial Mass celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a memorial donation to the , the or a charity of your own choosing in Emily's name.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kenneth Sebastinelli for his care of Emily these past few years. They would also like to thank the staff, nurses and nurses aides at Mountain View, especially Missy, and the girls in both Magical Court and Alcore units. We are very grateful for their dedication and compassionate care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020