Emily Louise (Foote) Weber, 71, of Dalton, Pa., was called home to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of eight years, Raymond; her children, Julie (Scott) O'Dell and Angel Donahue; stepchildren, Nathan Weber and Stephanie Weber; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six siblings, Wendy Shager, Edith (Warren) Warfle, Mary (David) Rumage, Benjamin Southworth, Charles Kursa and Doreen Kursa; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, Ronald Foote, in 2005.
Emily enjoyed attending the Stateline Evangelical Wesleyan Church, Great Bend, Pa., and was married there in 2011. She cherished seeing cardinals outside, glass elephants and her cat, Bell. Emily loved her Lord and Savior. She will be dearly missed by her family.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at the Stateline Evangelical Wesleyan Church. Inurnment will be in Brookside Cemetery. Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to the Factoryville Fire Company Ambulance, Station 9, 412 College Ave., Factoryville, PA 18419.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019