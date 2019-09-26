Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Emily Winburn
Emily Patricia Winburn

Emily Patricia Winburn Obituary
Emily Patricia Winburn, 15, of Wilkes-Barre, died Saturday afternoon unexpectedly.

Born in Scranton, daughter of Robert Winburn and Jane Maconeghy, she was a ninth grade student at Wilkes-Barre Area School District.

Emily was very active, enjoying swimming and dancing. She loved taking road trips with the family and getting together for cookouts.

Also surviving are two siblings, Kaylee Maconeghy and Aaron Winburn; her great-grandmother, Eleanor Maconeghy; aunt, Sherri Maxfield; uncle, Walter Zindle Jr.; and several other cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, James Maconeghy; and grandmother, Patricia Maconeghy.

Private services are under the care of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019
