Emily Stauffer, 101, a former resident of Zion Grove and Scranton, passed away Monday, April 27, at Stoneridge Poplar Run in Myerstown, where she had resided for the past several years.
Emily was born in Zion Grove on Feb. 2, 1919, a daughter of the late Mame (Mensinger) and William Mummey. After graduating high school, she married her husband, the late Victor Stauffer, and they moved to and lived in the Scranton area for many years.
A lifelong homemaker, Emily and Victor then relocated to the Myerstown area after his retirement, where they continued to enjoy 79 years of marriage until his passing in December of 2018.
Emily was fond of writing poetry, playing cards and enjoying the social environment at Stoneridge.
In addition to her husband Victor, Emily was preceded in death by a brother, Roy; and by sisters, Janet and Florence.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald Stauffer, of Reading; and Jack Stauffer, of Florida; along with her brother, Allen Mummey, of Zion Grove.
Emily will also be missed by seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.
The Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home in Ringtown is assisting Emily's family during their time of need and in accordance with current regulations regarding public gatherings. Emily will be laid to rest alongside her husband at the Mount Zion Cemetery in Zion Grove, following a private funeral service for her immediate family.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2020