Emily T. Gripp, 95, of Jessup, died Sunday evening at home. She was the widow of Michael Gripp, who died Feb. 13, 1998. The couple was married for more than 50 years at the time of his death.
Born and raised in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Krisanda Krempasky. She was a graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1942 and also Lackawanna Business College. She was a member of Queen of Angels Parish, St. Michael's Church, Jessup. She was employed at the Jessup Bank for more than 45 years and retired as head teller.
She was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed her grandsons. They were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Tracey Galardi for all of her kindness and Henrietta Dua for the special care she gave to her.
She is survived by a daughter, Michele Gripp, D.M.D., and husband, Michael Patrician, D.M.D., Clarks Summit; two grandsons, Michael R. Patrician and fiancée, Jacqueline Sullivan, Lynnfield, Mass.; and 2nd Lt. Robert A. Patrician, USMC, Quantico, Va.; many nieces and nephews including her favorite, Joan Archkosky.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Magdelyn Yanochik, Mary Marcinek and Johanna Powell; and two nephews, William Powell and John Marcinek.
Due to the current health crisis, the funeral will be private.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2020