Emily T. Petry, 103, of Clarks Summit, passed away Sunday morning at Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center.
She was born in Duryea in 1916 to Frances Cegielka. At the age of 8, her mother tragically passed away, leaving her an orphan. Her grandmother Pauline took her in and they moved to New York City where she continued her education through high school. She always knew her Northeastern Pennsylvania roots as she spent many summers with her family at the old Kalinowski Farm in Tunkhannock, Pa.
While living in New York, Emily met the love of her life, Bernard Petry, when she was 16 years old. On Jan. 20, 1935, they were married. They spent 57 wonderful years together until his passing in 1992.
The happiest day of her life was Nov. 7, 1935: the day she had her only son, Robert. During Robert's childhood she worked first as a parts inspector for the Brooklyn Navy Yard during World War II, and later went to work for Bulova Watch Co. Emily was very proud to have worked for Bulova for 21 years, and always liked to boast that she met Mr. Bulova himself.
Emily was a devout Catholic, attending church services almost every morning before she went to work. She was also a phenomenal cook, well-known for her pierogi recipe that was meant to feed an army.
While living at the Schervier Senior Apartments in Riverdale, N.Y., she spent her free time volunteering all around the building: everything from serving coffee to working in the gift shop to organizing trips to Atlantic City. She also volunteered at a nearby hospital distributing mail and delivering flowers to patients.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard T. Petry; her son, Robert B. Petry; daughter-in-law, Shirley Petry; and granddaughter, Karen Petry.
Surviving are grandson, Robert M. Petry and wife, Josephine, Clarks Summit; granddaughters, Susan Houck, Florida; and Laura Boyer, Texas; great-grandchildren, Michael, Daniel, Gina (husband, Bradley), Ashley, Nicholas (wife, Stephanie), Nicole, Sarah and Katelyn; great-great-grandchildren, Aiden, Noah, Cameron, Madison and Brooklyn.
The Petry family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the fourth floor of Allied Services Skilled Nursing Center for their care and investment in Emily.
A funeral will be held privately at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will be in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Rahway, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or a .
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2020