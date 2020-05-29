Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Emily Tylutki
Emily Tylutki Obituary
Emily Misha Tylutki, 47, passed away on May 24 at her home in North Abington Twp. where she resided with her mother, Patricia Suscavage Tylutki.

Until her senior year, Emily attended Lackawanna Trail High School where she was a member of the Lions' marching band. She then graduated from Abington Heights High School in 1991. She went to Penn State, worked as a cook and manager at restaurants in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, and was caretaker for her grandfather in his final years.

Emily was kind, intelligent, silly, loquacious and intensely curious. In what she called her eternal quest for knowledge, she asked an astounding number of questions about everything. She had a reciprocal affinity for creatures, wild and tame, including the family puppies and kitties. She worried about the bees and wouldn't squash a bug without an apology. She was genuinely glad to be helpful and was good at it. She beheld small things with wonder. In the midst of a terrible day, Emily would abruptly tell you to look at how beautiful the clouds were. She told you she loved you upon parting, because you never know.

She is also survived by her sister, Jennifer Tylutki and nephew, Brody, Glenburn; niece, Misha Howell, Scranton; father, George and stepmother, Laurie Tylutki, Hop Bottom; aunt, Lynne Kreinberg Suscavage and family, Hawaii; cousin, Susan Link, Tunkhannock; and extended family in several states.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Peter and Winifred Davies Suscavage, and paternal grandparents, Edward and Isabella Rodney Tylutki.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2020
