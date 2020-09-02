Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Fiorillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Fiorillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Fiorillo Obituary

Emma Fiorillo, 92, a native of San Mango, D'Aquino, Italy and resident of Scranton, died Tuesday morning at home. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 49 years, Antonio Fiorillo, who died in 1998.

For many years, Emma and her son, Carmine, operated Pizza House on Court Street in the Weston Field section of the city.

In addition to Carmine, of Scranton, she is survived by two sisters, Veneranda Orlando and Frances Mazzone, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.

She was preceded in death by a sister and four brothers.

The funeral will be Friday, with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, 320 William St., Scranton.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 9 a.m. until service time. Masks and social distancing procedures in effect. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton, immediately following Mass.

Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -