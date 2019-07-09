Emma H. Chumard, 89, of Jefferson Twp. and Lakeland, Florida, died Saturday morning at home. Her husband of 65 years, Theodore F. Chumard, died in 2012.



Born in Bidwell Hill, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ora Page Oney. She was a member of the Cortez United Methodist Church. She had been employed by Julia Ribaudo Extended Care Center, Lake Ariel; the Western Wayne School District; and Katz Underwear Co., Honesdale.



Surviving are a daughter, Betty Jean Elinich, of Lakeland, Florida; a sister, Ora Eckardt, of Jermyn; brothers, Gary Oney, of Stroudburg; and Guy Oney, of East Stroudsburg; her companion, Paul Jones, of Jefferson Twp.; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sophia Sampino; and brothers, Delvin and Raymond Oney.



A funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Art Yetter. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Emma's honor be made to the Cortez United Methodist Church, 967 Cortez Road, Jefferson Twp., PA 18436.



Published in Scranton Times on July 9, 2019