Eric A. Evans passed away March 12.



Born Nov. 18, 1967, he loved the Lord, his church, his family and friends. He was a mason by trade, but a generous, compassionate, kind-hearted protector by calling. Eric loved greatly and was greatly loved.



Eric is survived by his mother, Joy Evans; sister, Erin Modlin; and brother, Sean Evans. He is also survived by his fiancée, Lori Rizzi; daughter, Ashley Rizzi; and sons, Billy Rizzi and Keith Gressell; and five grandchildren, including his best friend, Aiden Fratzola.



The families welcome friends on Saturday, March 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. with a brief memorial service at 4 at Reformed Baptist Church, 234 Adams Ave. (directly behind courthouse), with the Rev. Jeffrey LaSpina, pastor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one's organization of choice.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 18, 2019

