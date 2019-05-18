Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Llewellyn Bergman. View Sign Service Information Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. 500 Linden Street Bethlehem , PA 18018 (610)-866-8059 Send Flowers Obituary

Eric Llewellyn Bergman, formerly of Bethlehem, Pa., passed away at home on May 16, 2019. He had suffered from Parkinson's disease since being diagnosed in 2011. He was the husband of Sylvia Sue Bergman, with whom he shared almost 53 years of marriage.



Born in Bloomington, Ill., to Kathleen and Allen Bergman, on July 25, 1944, he was raised in Champaign, Ill. He graduated from Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn., in 1966 and received a master of arts in history from the University of Tennessee in 1971.



Eric and Sue moved to Pennsylvania in 1972 and raised their five children in Bethlehem. Eric retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare in 2002 and continued working as a teacher's aide in Southern Lehigh School District and at Stabler Arena as an usher. A 2005 convert to Catholicism, Eric was a founding member of St. Thomas More Parish in Scranton.



In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by his children, Christine Duryea (Robert); Eric II (Kristina); Rebecca Huffman (Philip); David (Jane); Sarah Kaczor; 36 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Champaign, Ill.); and James (Louisville, Ky.)



He was pre-deceased by his parents and brothers, Kenneth, Eric, Carl and David.



A Solemn High Requiem Mass will be offered at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 116 Theodore St., Scranton, PA 18508.



Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 6 to 8 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018; and also on Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass in the church. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem.



A memory tribute may be placed at



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church.

Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019

