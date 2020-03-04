|
Eric P. Kovaleski, 40, of Dickson City, died upon arrival at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, on Feb. 29. He is survived by his wife, the former Kelsey Andrews.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of Robert and Nancy Taylor Kovaleski, Blakely, and he was a member of the Peckville Assembly of God Church, Blakely. He was a graduate of Valley View High School and he attended Marywood University. He was CEO, president and chief instructor at Master Kovaleski's Karate USA, Dickson City.
Beginning at the age of 3, Kovaleski began his martial arts training with his father Robert. After many years of martial arts perseverance, at the age of 35, he was promoted to grandmaster, seventh-degree black belt, in Seoul, South Korea, by Great Grandmaster Hee Suk Choi of the World Moo Duk Kwan Association. His passion for the martial arts led him to Ji Han Jae, founder of Hapkido (Korean self-defense) whom he also trained under, and eventually earned the rank of seventh-degree in Hapkido.
Kovaleski took this training one step further and became master instructor in his school, Master Kovaleski's Karate USA. Shortly thereafter, he became the president of the Global Korean Martial Arts Federation. Kovaleski instructed over a thousand local students, including those with special needs, in addition to instructing members of the Pa. state police, local police agencies, U.S. military personnel and students from all over the world.
Kovaleski was a "builder of bridges" in the martial arts across the globe. With his martial arts background and business acumen, Kovaleski created the ultimate Hall of Fame for renowned martial artists from all styles, called the Legends of Martial Arts Hall of Fame and concurrently promoted the USA National Karate championships.
Kovaleski was chosen for the U.S. National Team to compete in the World Games in Athens, Greece, in 2004. Over his career, he had won over 100 grand championships across the United States. Kovaleski has also been inducted into numerous prestigious martial arts halls of fame across the world.
Among the many commendations, he had received was the "Lifetime Achievements in the Martial Arts" citation from Rep. Kevin Murphy, a citation from Rep. Ed Staback from Pa. House of Representatives, and a citation from the Pan China Confederation of the Martial Arts and many others.
As if this wasn't enough, Kovaleski also trained extensively in movie stunt fighting. He had appeared in numerous television programs and commercials including the "Jenny Jones" show and "Fight Quest" on the Discovery Channel. Kovaleski was also a featured stuntman in the films "Assassin X," "Father to Father" and the "Martial Arts Kid."
Eric was a loving and giving person to everyone around him. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.
Surviving are four children, Natasha, Erik, Brandon and Michael Kovaleski, all at home; a brother, Jeffrey Kovaleski and wife, Brenda, Dickson City; uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday, March 7, at the Peckville Assembly of God Church, 3364 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Blakely, PA 18447, at 9:30 a.m. with services by lead Pastor Terry Drost. Interment will be private for family only at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the "Eric Kovaleski Memorial Fund" at NBT Bank in Dickson City. Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020