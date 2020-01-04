|
|
Erin A. Walsh of Scranton died Wednesday at Moses Taylor Hospital.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Thomas P. and Desales ("Sally") Lafferty Walsh of Scranton. Erin was a graduate of Dunmore High School and Lackawanna Junior College. Prior to her illness, she was the assistant manager of the Lackawanna County Trolly Museum. She was a member of St. Paul's Parish, Scranton.
Erin was an active and avid genealogist who took great pride in researching her family tree back centuries. She loved history, biographies, politics and, of course, her much-loved Miami Dolphins. She loved frogs and maintained an eclectic collection of frog souvenirs and mementos. She looked forward to attending family gatherings with her relatives from Virginia, New Jersey and Connecticut. She also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and Cape May, as well as spending time at Lake Ariel.
Erin loved to watch her daughter, Dorothy, run cross country and cheerlead for St. Paul's School and she also enjoyed attending Dorothy's ballet recitals, especially "The Nutcracker." Words cannot express the love that Erin had for Dorothy, who was undoubtedly the shining light in Erin's life at all times.
Also surviving are her beloved daughter, Dorothy Ann Walsh, of Scranton; a sister, Mary Walsh Dempsey, Esq., of Scranton; two brothers, Thomas P. and wife, Kelli J. Walsh, CPA, of Matamoras; and Patrick J. and wife, Sara A. Walsh, Esq., of Archbald; several nieces and nephews, including Jamie, Abigail and Clare Dempsey, Annie Walsh and Julie, Jane and Jill Walsh. Erin was blessed with a large extended family and she truly treasured each and every one of her aunts, uncles and 30 first-cousins, and she spoke about them often.
She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jimmy "Jazz" Dempsey.
Erin's family would like to extend their heartfelt and sincere gratitude to Dr. Henry Yeager, Erin's treating physician for the past 33 years. Dr. Yeager's kindness, compassion and medical expertise are surely signs that angels do exist here on earth. The medical care that Dr. Yeager provided to Erin was nothing short of exceptional and could even be characterized as miraculous. Erin, and her family, truly honored and respected Dr. Yeager's constant support and guidance in their lives as well as his calm and capable demeanor at any time of the day or night. The family would also like to thank Dr. Joseph Leo, Dr. Brenda Goodrich, DaVita Dialysis Center in Dunmore, Erin's home health aides, and the nursing staff from the second floor at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton, for the wonderful care, compassionate treatment and tremendous kindness shown to Erin.
While Erin faced many medical challenges throughout her lifetime, she never questioned or complained. Rather, she faced each challenge with dignity, grace, unbreakable determination and a resilient spirit. Thirty years ago, Erin was blessed to have received the gift of life in the form of a kidney transplant, and Erin, Dorothy and the family remain faithful supporters and staunch advocates of organ donation. In order to assist in promoting organ donor awareness locally, memorial contributions may be made to the Cody Barrasse Memorial Foundation, c/o Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. Alternatively, memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Paul's Food Pantry, c/o St. Paul's Rectory, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
The funeral will be Monday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Interment, Dunmore Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed to the church Monday.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020