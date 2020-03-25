|
|
Erin Marie Gillard, 43, of Baltimore, Md., a Scranton native, passed away from this life unexpectedly after admission to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. She is survived by her partner, Vanessa Velez, of Parkville, Md.
Born Aug. 17, 1976, in Scranton, she was the daughter of her loving mother, Jane Salva Gillard, of Scranton, and the late Charles P. Gillard. Erin was a graduate of Scranton Prep and Marywood University, and afterward joined AmeriCorps. She earned her master's degree in social work from the University of Maryland. She worked as a psych consultant and therapist for the Faculty and Student Assistant Program and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Erin strongly believed that our mental health was just as important as our physical health and spent her entire career helping those who reached out to her. She showed love and compassion to all she came in contact with.
Erin had several passions, most of which involved helping others. She was a certified yoga instructor and shared her practice with survivors of domestic violence, those fighting with cancer, and those who needed a retreat from their chaotic lives. She stressed how yoga would bring a sense of calmness and inner peace to all who practiced it.
Erin loved to spend time enjoying nature, be it listening to the ocean waves on the beach, or spending time hiking and camping. She loved to travel and experience different cultures. She loved to read, cook, and was always taking on a new art project.
Erin was a beautiful soul. She loved unconditionally! She loved without judgment and accepted all into her world, no matter what their story or background was. She saw good in everyone. Erin was the true meaning of love.
Erin truly loved each and every one of her friends and family. She was a devoted partner, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She had a big enough heart for all.
She will forever be watching over her mother, Jane, of Scranton; her brother, Patrick Gillard Esq. and wife, Noel, of Holland, Pa.; her sister, Aimee Bachak and her husband, Timothy, of Jermyn. The loves of her life were her four nieces, Maya, Zoe and Shailyn Gillard, and Hannah Bachak. She will be their guardian angel.
A private burial service will be held and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
In memory of Erin, the family requests that everyone does just one act of kindness. Please let all know that you love them. Do it for Erin!
Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.NEPAfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020