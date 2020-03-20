|
Ernest A. Davis, Scranton, died early Wednesday morning at home surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 56 years is the former Dorothy Fritzen.
Born in 1935 in Scranton, he was the son of the late John H. and Gwendolyn Canterbury Davis and was a 1953 graduate of West Scranton High School. He was a lifetime member of Berean Church, where he served as a trustee, treasurer and was a deacon for more than 50 years. He had been a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Before his retirement, he had been employed by Emery Worldwide in the accounting department for 38 years.
Ernie enjoyed gardening and doing crossword puzzles. Most of all, he loved being with and doing things with his family.
The family would like to thank the Allied Hospice staff for the kind and compassionate care they afforded Ernie in his final days.
Also surviving are sons, Paul and wife, Melanie, of Russellville, Ky.; and Steven and wife, Leanne, of Dalton; a daughter, Susan Williams and husband, Jack, of Scranton; a sister, Dorothy Williams and husband, Donald, of Scranton; grandchildren, Megan Davis; Kiersten Davis and husband, Zach; Lauren Davis, Ian, Walker, Cooper and Madalyn Davis, Alexis and Morgan Williams; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Davis; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Donald.
The family acknowledges the situation that coronavirus has posed and wants friends and loved ones to know that your personal prayers will always outweigh your presence at this time.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a day and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to Berean Church, 2754 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.
