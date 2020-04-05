|
(CWO-4 Retired) Ernest J. Gatto Sr. of Dunmore passed away peacefully at home Thursday evening, surrounded by his sons and their families, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. His loving wife of 52 years, Delores Rizzo Gatto, RN, passed away July 29, 2008.
Born in Dunmore on Nov. 22, 1930, Ernest was the son and the youngest of 11 children of Carmen S. and Providenzia Campice Gatto. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School, class of 1949. Ernest proudly served his country for most of his life. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954 and the United States Army Reserves from 1960 to 1990, where he achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. Prior to his retirement in 1986, he was employed at the Tobyhanna Army Depot as a quality assurance specialist for 30 years. He also worked for the Sisters of IHM Center at Marywood University for 12 years.
Known to many of his friends as "Roc," a nickname given to him during his many years as an accomplished bowler, he once rolled a 300 game at the American Legion Lanes in Dunmore. He was an avid golfer and he loved the links, playing in many leagues throughout the area over the years. He was the biggest fan of his beloved Dunmore Bucks, Penn State football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ernie was a competitor and loved the camaraderie and friendship one experiences through athletics.
Ernie lived life to the fullest. He loved to be around family and friends, making sure everyone had a good time. He was a proud member of the Scranton Chapter of UNICO, where he made many friends, shared good times and entertained everyone with his close friend, Frankie Gervasi, who made him a member of the "Calamari Singers." He especially looked forward to the annual UNICO Ball and the Columbus Day Parade down Fifth Avenue in New York City. He enjoyed live entertainment and could often be found with his many friends, too many to mention, at local restaurants, such as the Honky Tonk, Arcaro and Genell, Nosh, Villa Maria II and the Woodlands, just to name a few. He was a big fan of The Poets and would enjoy their shows and cruises over the years.
Ernie enjoyed his music and live entertainment with many of the local bands and singers. He was a past member of St. Anthony of Padua and St. Rocco Parish. Ernie was also a member of the American Legion Post 13 and the VFW Post 3474, Dunmore.
He is survived by his sons, Carmen S. (Susan Walker Glacken), Scranton; Ernest J. Jr. (Tara Pitta Degilio), Moscow; and John V. (Jenny Cowder), Dunmore; daughters, Beatrice Bryer Pluciennik and Michelle Glinsky (John), Dunmore; Maria Moran (Kevin), Cypress, Texas; and Ernestina Hewett (Brian), New Hampton N.Y.; grandchildren, Carmen (CJ), Kayla, Molly and Andrew Gatto, Kevin Moran, Evan and Josie Hewett, Kristen Bryer, Kallista Pluciennik and John David Glinsky; stepgrandchildren, Ian Cowder, Justine Hewett Douglass, Jennifer and Ryan Glacken, Cori Degilio and Kaitlin Nadolny (Moran); three step-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, James, Luigi, Joseph, Anthony, John, Salvatore (Sam) and Frances (Midge); and his sisters, Rose Serine (James), Grace Lastauskas (Jack) and Genevieve Malone (Benjamin).
Ernie's family would like to express their deep gratitude for the excellent and compassionate care he received from the nurses, doctors and care providers of Geisinger Health Systems, especially at the Wyoming Valley Medical Center, along with Allied Services Home Health and Hospice Care. Also, his primary care physician, Dr. Michael Mandarano, and his staff.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ernest's name to St. Joseph's Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, or to the Sisters of IHM, Retirement Fund, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton PA 18509.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, his burial will be private. A memorial to celebrate Ernie's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020