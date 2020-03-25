|
|
Ernest J. Manning, 94, of Dickson City, died Sunday evening at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Gloria Keegan, who died Jan. 22, 2003.
Born in Dickson City, son of the late John and Anna Mroz Maciejewski, he was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Scranton, and was a 1943 graduate of Dickson City High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served two years during World War II. He had been employed by Polaron Products, Scranton, and he retired from the Scranton Lace Works.
Surviving are a son, attorney Brian Manning, Dickson City; former daughter-in-law, Luann Manning; two grandchildren, Matthew Mulkerin; and Mary Evans and husband, Brian; a sister, Regina Bednar, Allentown; a stepsister, Helen Daily, Dearborn, Mich.; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Marie Manning; stepsister, Pearl Ritenour; and a stepbrother, Joseph Krake.
Due to health restrictions, his funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment of cremains will take place at the Dickson City Primitive Methodist Cemetery.
Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020