Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest J. Manning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest J. Manning Obituary
Ernest J. Manning, 94, of Dickson City, died Sunday evening at Allied Skilled Nursing Facility, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Gloria Keegan, who died Jan. 22, 2003.

Born in Dickson City, son of the late John and Anna Mroz Maciejewski, he was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Scranton, and was a 1943 graduate of Dickson City High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served two years during World War II. He had been employed by Polaron Products, Scranton, and he retired from the Scranton Lace Works.

Surviving are a son, attorney Brian Manning, Dickson City; former daughter-in-law, Luann Manning; two grandchildren, Matthew Mulkerin; and Mary Evans and husband, Brian; a sister, Regina Bednar, Allentown; a stepsister, Helen Daily, Dearborn, Mich.; nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Gail Marie Manning; stepsister, Pearl Ritenour; and a stepbrother, Joseph Krake.

Due to health restrictions, his funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment of cremains will take place at the Dickson City Primitive Methodist Cemetery.

Arrangements, Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -