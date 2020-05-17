|
|
Ernest Mislinski Sr. of Spring Brook Twp. died Thursday evening at Mountain View Care Center following an illness. His wife, the former Anna Potosky, died in 1973.
Born April 28, 1923, in Madisonville, he was the son of the late Walery and Catherine (Niberdoski) Mislinski. Before retirement, he was employed by Carpenters Union #445 of Scranton. He was also a very active dairy farmer for many years.
Ernest was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow.
Ernest Mislinski taught those around him that you are only as strong as your foundation.
He was the epitome of strong work ethic, to love and support one another and to dedicate your life to family. The legacy he leaves behind through his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will live forever as a testament to his strengths.
Surviving are his daughters, Mary Nicosia of Spring Brook Twp.; Joann Banik and companion, William Wilcox, of Wellsboro; Teresa Mislinski of Spring Brook Twp.; Suzanne Alexander and husband, William, of Gloucester, Va.; and Irene Clark and husband, Patrick, of Spring Brook Twp.; his son, Ernest Mislinski Jr. of Spring Brook Twp.; 12 grandchildren, Ryan Alexander and companion, Sabrina; Matthew Nicosia and wife, Faith; Krista Mislinski and companion, Angelo; Dr. Jacob Banik and wife, Rebecca; Dr. Nathan Alexander and wife, Ashley; Anna Bobar and husband, William; Dr. Stephen Banik and wife, Dr. Grace Banik; Adam Clark and companion, Amber; Amanda Banik, Sarah Radden and husband, Barry; Austin Clark and wife, Morgan; and Cassandra Banik and companion, Michael; 14 great-grandchildren, Matthew Jr., Andrew, Seth, Levi, Molly, Caroline, Madelyn, Brady, Jonah, Jackson, Kaleb, Ava, Miles and Lilliana; and many nieces and nephews.
Ernest was also preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Edward Mislinski; his sisters, Natalie Widdoss, Cecelia Kessler, Helen Capagrecco, Pearl DeAngelis, Regina Pinto, Sabina Zelaskowski and Gertrude Weisberger; and his longtime companion, Joy Moore, in 2005.
Graveside services and rite of committal will be conducted privately in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020