|
|
Ernest "Mick" Ostroski, 91, departed our world on Sept. 18 after a brief illness. Mick was born on May 30, 1928, to William and Margaret (Akens) Ostroski in Spike Island, part of Moosic, Pa., where he spent his childhood.
On Jan. 15, 1946, he joined the United States Army and served in the Motor Transport field until his discharge from Fort Lewis, Wash., on July 13, 1947. After his discharge, he made his way to Border City near Geneva, N.Y., where he worked in a garage before landing a job at the Seneca Army Depot. While working there he was introduced to Diana DeVita. On July 25, 1953, Diana became his wife. They made their home on Seneca Lake and raised two children. Mick soon left the depot to take a job driving tractor- trailers for Howard's Express in Geneva, from where he retired.
Mick is survived by his son, Joseph Ostroski; daughter, Roseann (David) Blauvelt; granddaughters, Jessica (RJ) Metz, Jillian (Nathan) Nichols; great-grandchildren, Evelyn "brite eyes" Metz and Rorick "little guy" Nichols. His Pennsylvania family, the Wysokinski's: Tom, Kim, Jason, Tommy (Brianne Haley); and many other nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Diana; brother, William; sister, Rose Marie, age 6, was struck by a drunken driver; and great-grandson, Sweed David Nichols.
A celebration of life is planned for Oct, 26, at Penn Yan Moose Lodge at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Weldon Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 3, 2019