Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Ervin W. Haffner Jr.

Ervin W. Haffner Jr. Obituary

Ervin W. Haffner Jr., 82, a resident of the Riverside Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, formerly of Scranton, died Friday. His wife of 62 years is Emma Mae "Trudy" Baldner Haffner.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Ervin and Sarah Simonson Haffner. Educated in Scranton schools, he was employed as the housekeeping supervisor at the Community Medical Center before retirement.

Surviving are five children, Cheryl and husband, Al "Gator" Petroziello; Gary and life partner, Dave Stanton; Michael and wife, Kathy Haffner; Kevin Haffner and Shawn Haffner; seven grandchildren, Timothy, Michele; and Desiree Petroziello and partner, Eric McGowan; Anthony Haffner and fiancée, Jessica Bennet, Ryan and Trisha Haffner; Mercedes Haffner and fiancé, Walter Zindle; and Daryl Haffner; nine great-grandchildren, Nicolas Gemski, Seton and Eleanor McGowan, Ella and Mackenzie Haffner, Maylen and Brody Haffner, Liam Crass and Alexia Zindle; daughter-in-law, Angie Haffner; sister-in-law, Joan Winkiewicz; nieces, Terri and husband, John Ferrara; and Lisa and husband, Larry Spano; and nephews, David and Robert Mardon.

He was preceded in death by son, Ervin Haffner III.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and interment in Fairview Memorial Park will be held privately.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


