Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Esther B. (Motil) Solomon, age 95, passed away peacefully at home on May 30, 2019. There to greet her were her loving husband, John, of 62 years before his passing on May 7, 2005; her parents, John and Helen Petrosky Motil; sister, brother and many other wonderful family members and friends.



She is survived by her loving children, Theresa Sarnicola and husband, John, Conklin, N.Y.; Robert Solomon and wife, Alberta, Jessup; and Ronald Solomon and wife, Martha, Mechanicsburg; six grandchildren, Kimberly Stein, Eynon; Robert Solomon Jr. and wife, Kimberly, Eynon; Renee Rubin and husband, Scott, Collegeville; Ronald Solomon and wife, Kristen, Archbald; Rachele Gussenhoven and husband, Michael, Honolulu, Hawaii; and J. Eric Sarnicola, Binghamton, N.Y.; seven great-grandchildren, Jessica Perechinsky and husband, Gary; Gregory Stein, Isabella and Aurianna Solomon, Skye and Weston Gussenhoven, and Sadie Rubin. Also surviving are her sister, Blanche Dubas, Olyphant; brothers, Edward Motil, Williamsburg, Va.; and Francis Motil, Olyphant; a sister-in-law, Joan Fiore, Derby, Conn.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Esther was one of the most loving, generous and selfless mothers, and she loved her family unconditionally. Gatherings at Sunday dinners and holidays, christenings, birthdays, weddings, graduations and many other happy occasions brought her the greatest pleasures. The memories of those days will always remain a part of our memories of Mom.



Esther took pride in her appearance. She was an elegant, classy and beautiful lady who always was impeccably dressed. She was an accomplished self-taught seamstress with the ability to marvel everyone with her creations, such as making dresses, blouses, coats, drapes and curtains. One of her other talents was crewel work, in which she made beautiful decorative embroidery framed keepsake creations for all family members. She was also an excellent cook and baker, avid shopper and reader who also loved to travel.



A very special thank you for the outstanding care Esther received from her granddaughter, Kim; and her caregivers, Andrea, Nicole and Diane; her nurses and Dr. Susan Biancarelli during this past year. We appreciate all they did for our family.



To the world, Mom, you are just one person, but to us, you meant the world. You will remain in our hearts always. The world has lost a lovely lady.



The funeral will be Wednesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 9:15 until Mass time. Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre 18702; or to the Eynon Fire Department, 441 Thomas St., Eynon 18403.



Arrangements by the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, Jessup.

