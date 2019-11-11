Home

Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
232 Wyoming Ave
Scranton, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
232 Wyoming Ave
Scranton, PA
Esther F. Ciccone Rosengrant Obituary
Esther F. Ciccone Rosengrant, 90, of Scranton, died Saturday at Mountain View Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Llewellyn I. Rosengrant, in 1986.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Nappi Ciccone, she attended Scranton public schools and was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Scranton. Before retirement, she was the office administrator for the late Dr. Sheldon B. Goldstone. Esther enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, and was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Scranton Philharmonic, the Scranton Jaycees and the Broadway Theater League.

For many years she was a member of the Scranton School District PTA, was an avid golfer and was an accomplished sculptor and artist.

Affectionately known as Grammie, Esther was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was very protective of her family, friends and neighborhood, and cherished her great-grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Louise M. Leonori and husband, Alan, Scranton; a son, Lew Rosengrant and wife, Cecelia, Jackson, N.J.; a sister, Joann Jones, Scranton; six grandsons, Alan Leonori and wife, Debbie, Bellefonte; David Leonori and wife, Nicole, Scranton; Steven Leonori and wife, Becky, Scranton; Lew Rosengrant and wife, Kristin, New Jersey; Andrew Rosengrant and wife, Juliana, California; and Jonathan Rosengrant and wife, Heather, New Jersey; 11 great-grandchildren, Katie, Jake, Kara, Josh, Drew and Sophia Leonori, and Willow, Asha, Banyan, Juniper and Wesley Rosengrant; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Ciccone.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Rebecca A. Barnes. Interment to follow in Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.

Family and friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, and Wednesday morning from 9 until the time of service in the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 11, 2019
