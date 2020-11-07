Home

Esther Stoeckel
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Clarks Green Cemetery
Esther F. Stoeckel, Clarks Summit, died Thursday afternoon at St. Mary's Villa in Elmhurst. She was the widow of Robert Stoeckel Jr. The couple had been married 64 years.

Born in Nicholson, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Minnie Kozlosky Holtzman. Before her retirement, she was a bookkeeper for Dr. Louis Kareha. She was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church and the Juanita Chapter No. 8 Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her daughter, Leta Stoeckel, of Moscow.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Rudolph Holtzman, and two sisters, Eleanor McLaughlin and Lillian Kandrot.

An Eastern Star graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Clarks Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star, c/o Diana Brown, 1571 Newton-Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.


