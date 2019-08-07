Scranton Times Obituaries
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
Esther I. Cosner, 76, of Hallstead, Pa., was called home to be with the Lord on Aug. 6, and reunited with her son, Jeffrey, who predeceased her in 2009. She was the daughter of the late Stanley and Arlene Skinner.

Esther is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Warren Sr.; her son, Warren Jr. and Rosemary Cosner; a granddaughter, Angela Cosner; two sisters, Marie Thomas and Evelyn O'Dell; two brothers, Kenneth Skinner and William Skinner; and several nieces and nephews.

Esther was employed with Frito Lay, Kirkwood, N.Y., for 25 years, ending her career there in quality control. She was active in several area churches. She faithfully attended First Baptist Church, Hallstead. Esther had a sweet and quiet disposition that warmed the soul.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at the First Baptist Church, 96 Pine St., Hallstead. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Arrangements under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box N, Hallstead, PA 18822.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 7, 2019
