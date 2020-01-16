|
|
Esther M. Sheerer, 55, a resident at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Taylor, and formerly of Madison Twp., died Sunday after an illness.
Born Jan. 7, 1965, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Darlene Silfee Sheerer. Esther attended North Pocono High School and before her illness was employed as a nurse's aide.
Esther was a loving and dedicated mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her son, Thomas M. Reese, Scranton; sister, Arlene Howell and husband, Richard, Landisburg; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, LuAnn Doninni; and brothers, Joseph and Howard Sheerer.
Funeral services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Interment and committal services will be held at Madison Union Cemetery, Madison Twp.
A visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 16, 2020