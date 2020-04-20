Home

Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Esther Martinez Obituary
Esther Martinez, 62, of Scranton, passed away April 16 at Dunmore Health Care Center.

Esther was born in Ibague, Colombia, daughter of Jose and Sylvia Martinez. She studied piano, organ and Spanish literature. She enjoyed playing the melodica.

Esther moved to New Jersey and worked in New York City as a legal secretary at a law firm in the early '90s. Esther later moved to Scranton, Pennsylvania, and dedicated her life to nursing. Esther loved her job as a CNA. She worked as a private duty nurse and also at various home health care agencies. One of her greatest joys was traveling the world with her daughter and playing the piano for her patients. She was a member of the Scranton Seventh-day Advent­ist church and enjoyed playing the piano and organ there as well.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Vanessa Mendez and husband, John Demkosky; along with her brothers, Manuel Sierra, Ebed Martinez, Arnoldo Martinez, Misael Martinez; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, David Martinez, Jairo Martinez and Abinadad Martinez.

May she finally rest in peace with loved ones who passed before her and as she would always say, "Keep a song in your heart. Keep smiling, God bless."

A memorial service will take place at a later time to be announced.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020
