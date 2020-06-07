|
|
Esther Owens Watrous passed away early on May 28 due to complications from COVID-19. She died peacefully and contented, a few days after being reunited with her son and daughter-in-law after a lengthy quarantine.
Born in Scranton, Esther was the daughter of Attorney John J. Owens and Lou M. Decker. A prominent lawyer and politician, Owens served as district attorney, director of the Liquor Control Board and secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, serving his good friend, Gov. Gifford Pinchot.
Esther married Frederic Arthur Watrous in 1950, and is survived by children, Frederic, Jeffery, Karen Lucey and Scott; and her two grandchildren, Alden and Sadie.
A graduate of Keystone Junior College, Esther resided in Clarks Summit for 60 years, and traveled extensively with Fred. Esther moved in with Scott and resided in Old Saybrook, Conn., since 2014. After breaking her hip, she spent the last three years at Apple Rehab in Old Saybrook, where she made many friends and shared her indomitable spirit and positive energy with patients and staff. She played cards every night with a grand group of friends who cherished her and the fun and laughter that surrounded her.
Due to the virus, no service will be held. Please post any thoughts or memories on Esther's Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020