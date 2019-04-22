Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther (Senica) Telep. View Sign

Esther (Senica) Telep, 90, died Saturday at Mid-Valley Health Care Center. She and her husband, Basil Telep, would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on June 14.



Born in Simpson, the daughter of the late John and Anna Honchak Senica, she graduated from Fell Twp. High School in 1946. She was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield and its St. Mary's Society. She was also a member of the General Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star.



The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the entire staff of the Mid-Valley Health Care Center and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their exceptional care and kindness.



Also surviving are a daughter, Barbara Karnafel and her husband, Paul, Clarks Summit; a grandson, Jayson, Altamonte Springs, Fla.; a granddaughter, Laura Bianchi and husband, Eric, Jessup; a sister, Dorothy Genoni, Carlstadt, N.J.; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, Gregory Telep; four sisters, Julia Oleson, Mary Garbarino, Helen Gerstlauer, Ann Seneca; and a brother, Michael Senica.



The funeral will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with a requiem service in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral to be celebrated by ?Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka. Interment at the parish cemetery.



The family will receive friends at the church one hour before service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .



Arrangements entrusted to the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home, Lackawanna Avenue, Mayfield.

