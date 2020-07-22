Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jul. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church
Olyphant, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Zaretski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel E. Zaretski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel E. Zaretski Obituary

Ethel E. Zaretski, 86, of East Aurora, N.Y., formerly of Blakely, died Monday at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, N.Y. She was the wife of Stanley Zaretski, who died in 2014.

Born in Blakely, daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret Gregor Semkew, she was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant, and a graduate of Blakely High School.

She is survived by a son, Kevin Zaretski, East Aurora, N.Y.; numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be Saturday with Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Friends may call Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -