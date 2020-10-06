Home

Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Clifford Valley Cemetery
1920 - 2020
Ethel Lawbosky, 100, of Crystal Lake, died Saturday morning at home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Leslie Robinson, in 1963, and her second husband, Peter Lawbosky, in 1986.

Born Aug. 19, 1920, in Greenfield Twp., she was the last surviving child of the late Cortland and Blanche Davis Kilmer.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Scranton, and will be remembered as a very kind and sweet natured person by her family and friends. She was also very fond of her cats.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Gertrude Kilmer, Annabelle Stackhouse, Lelia Barrett and Olive Decker; and two brothers, Chester and Clarence Kilmer.

Family and friends may attend a graveside service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Clifford Valley Cemetery, Main Street, Clifford, officiated by Pastor Thomas Cusack.

Arrangements by Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.

To share condolences with Ethel's family, visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


