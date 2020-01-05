|
Ethel Potter, 95, died Wednesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness. Her husband, Alan Potter, preceded her in death.
Born in Dalton, daughter of the late George and Bridget Gallagher Potter, she had been employed by the Community Medical Center housekeeping department for 45 years.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Ethel was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going for rides in the country. She also never missed attending church.
Surviving are a daughter, Diane Salvatori and husband, Michael, Scranton; two grandchildren, Michael and Amanda Salvatori; five great-grandchildren, Giana, Mila, Ava, Carmine and Wyatt Salvatori; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Allen Porter; a great-grandson, Anthony Allen; two brothers, Charles and Edward; and three sisters, Ann, Florence and Maryjane.
The funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. with Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Sica. Interment, Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton.
Arrangements: Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home, 1131 Pittston Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020