Eugene A. Sirianna of Scranton died peacefully Friday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, the former Lena Sementelli.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Albert and Mary Paone Sirianna, he graduated from Johnson College in 1942. After graduation, he worked at Schwitzer Aircarft in Elmira, N.Y., as an aircraft woodworker, then entered the United States Navy in 1943 and was assigned to the heavy cruiser, USS Quincy, from Boston, as a first-class carpenter's mate following basic training. During his tours of duty, Gene was on board the USS Quincy at pivotal times during WWII, including the D-Day Invasion of Normandy, the invasion of southern France and escorting the USS Missouri to Tokyo Bay for victory over Japan.
Gene helped build the wheelchair ramp that President Roosevelt used to disembark from the ship at the Yalta Conference in 1945, in the current Crimea, Russia, where the president was joined by Joseph Stalin, Winston Churchill and Dwight D. Eisenhower. On the return trip to the United States, President Roosevelt's aide, Gen. Watson, died. Once again, Gene utilized his skills to help build the general's wooden coffin and received two star ribbons for his service in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters.
Following his decorated military service, Gene enrolled in Penn State University and received his master's in vocational wood working, secondary industrial arts and education. In 1947, he was employed by the Carbondale School District and taught woodworking to disabled veterans for 13 years. In 1960, he became the woodshop teacher for South Scranton Intermediate in the Scranton School District until his retirement in 1989.
The family is grateful to the following clinicians who cared for Gene with empathy and compassion over the years: Dr. Irving Herling and Sonya Mendez, NP, at the Lankenau Hospital; Drs. Tom Boland, Randal Pierce, Roger Getts, Tom Minora, Patrick Connors, DelSierra, and Vincent Grattalino; and the eighth floor nursing staff at Regional Hospital.
Gene was a wonderful husband and shared a true love with his dearest wife, Lena, whose selfless care and compassion for Gene during his later years was truly extraordinary. Friends and family will remember Gene as a kind and generous man and as a talented and masterful wood worker.
Also surviving are daughters, Carol Sirianna, of Carbondale, and Linda Carlson, of Poughkeepsie, NY; grandsons, Ken, Eric and Shane; stepsons, Thomas Joseph and fiancé, Laurie Hudak, of Shavertown, and Michael Joseph and wife, Katrina, Centreville, Va.; stepgranddaughters, Jacqueline, Taylor and Daniela; and step- great-grandson, Jayce.
The funeral will be Tuesday from Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino, Jr., supervisor, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, Scranton Street, Scranton. All those attending are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the service.
Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019