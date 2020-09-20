Home

Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-3640
Eugene "Gene" Benson, 85, a 30-year resident of Carbondale, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born April 8, 1935, in Honesdale, he was the son of the late George Benson and Lottie Stegner Benson Whitby. Before his retirement, he worked in construction, was a bartender and had been employed in the maintenance department of the Haband Corp. His hobbies included photography and biking. He had a great love for the outdoors which was reflected in the many photographs that he had taken of the local area.

He is survived by a daughter, Theresa; several cousins and friends.

He was also preceded in death by two sons, Thomas and Timothy Benson; two brothers, Willard and Vincent Whitby.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Indian Orchard Cemetery, Honesdale.

Friends may call Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. To share condolences and photos with Gene's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


