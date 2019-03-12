Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Edward Hudzina. View Sign

Eugene Edward Hudzina, 79, of Scranton, passed away at home on Saturday, March 9.



He was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Taylor, Pa., to the late Frank and Anna Hudzina (Slinsky) and was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia Hudzina (Phillips); daughters, Kathryn; Beth Beck and husband, Joe; and son, Eugene and wife, Samantha; grandchildren (Joe, Josh, Abigail, Annabelle and Bradley); great-grandchildren (Chase, Noah and first great-granddaughter on the way); and many nieces and nephews.



A graduate of Taylor High School and a student of the University of Scranton, Gene spent his professional career as a purchasing manager for Chamberlain Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton. He was an avid golfer, artist, photographer, loved the beach and listening to music (particularly Christmas). He was a Little League coach, a member of the Immaculate Conception Church parish council, a caring neighbor, loving father and an adoring husband.



He loved nothing more than being with his family, Friday night pizza and Sunday morning breakfast. He was kind hearted, a gentleman to all, and in the 79 years he spent with us, never stopped whistling.



The funeral will be Thursday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, celebrated by Eugene's cousin, the Rev. Gerard M. McGlone. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.



Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Scranton Prep, 1000 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.



