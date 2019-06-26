Eugene F. Gavin, age 81, of Laurel Run, Pa. and formerly of Scranton, Pa., passed away Sunday, June 23, at the Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Dallas, Pa.



He was born in Scranton on Sept. 4, 1937, the son of the late Vincent and Lyndia (Ford) Gavin. He attended the Scranton area schools and later pursued an associate degree in criminal justice from Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke.



He was employed as a chef for the Scranton Country Club and most recently as a desk sergeant for Luzerne County Corrections, Wilkes-Barre, Pa., retiring in 1998.



He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, a member of the VFW, Dupont, Pa., and the American Legions of Ashley and Wilkes-Barre. He was also an active participant of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.



Eugene was also proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.



Preceding him in death were brothers, Vincent, Jack, Robert, Paul and Edward "Scrappy" Gavin; sisters, Marie Schmidt and Dolores "Doadie" Wyshock.



Surviving are his loving wife of seven years, the former Harriet (Wilklow) Moshier Gavin, at home; daughter, Kelly Ulrich, Oklahoma, City, Okla.; two grandchildren, Brian Ulrich and Kate Griffin; sister, Kate Meyers (Gerald). Lake Winola, Pa.; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 28, at 11 a.m. from St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504. Memorial visitation will be held at the church from 10 until the time of service. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley, Pa.





Published in Scranton Times on June 26, 2019