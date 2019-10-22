|
|
Eugene (Geno) Fanucci, 86, a resident of Allied Terrace, died Oct. 19 at Allied Hospice.
Born in Jessup on Oct. 21, 1932, he was the son of the late Secondo and Fernanda (Faminghi) Fanucci.
He is survived by a daughter, Jean Massimiani (Thomas); a son, Gary (Wendi); grandchildren, Nicholas, Aubrey and Natalie Fanucci; a nephew, nieces and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Claude.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 411 for 60 years. In 1959, he moved to Philadelphia and worked at the Frankford Arsenal for 18 years before relocating to Marietta, Ga., for a regional sales manager position with Producto Inc. He moved back to the Scranton area in June 2018. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching his alma mater's football team, the Nittany Lions, and the Atlanta Braves.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Friends may call Thursday from 9 until time of the Mass at the funeral home. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eugene's name to , www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 22, 2019