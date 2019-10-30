|
Eugene "Gene" Francis Rempe, 87, of Taylor, a South Scranton native, died Monday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore following an illness. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marion Edmunds Rempe, on July 3, 1994.
Born in Scranton on April 9, 1932, and son of the late Lillian and William Rempe, Gene was educated at Scranton Technical High School. Proudly serving in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, he earned the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals before his honorable discharge in 1953. After nearly four decades of dedicated service, Gene retired as lieutenant of the Scranton Fire Department.
Gene loved sports, both as an athlete and a fan, and had countless hobbies. A longtime hunter, he was especially an avid fisherman where his best memories came during his "Pike Patrol" fishing trips to Canada and/or fishing with his brother, Frank. For years, he played on the Scranton Fire Department's "Flames" baseball team. From shooting pool to playing horseshoes, he seemed to be good at just about everything he did.
Above all else was his selfless kindness and generosity. A devoted Roman Catholic, he was a lifelong member of St. John Neumann Parish in South Scranton. He will forever be missed.
He is survived by his dear siblings, Joan Rempe of Taylor, and Frank Rempe and wife, Phyllis, of Scranton; his brother-in-law, Robert Eastman of Moosic; and many nieces and nephews, including Linda Gallagher and husband, Bill, with whom Gene resided.
Siblings, Marion Rempe, Richard Rempe and Arlene Eastman, also preceded him in death.
Gene's family would like to acknowledge the eighth floor of Geisinger Community Medical Center for the care extended to both him and his family.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Nativity of Our Lord, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., in Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor. Burial, with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard, will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until services at the funeral home.
With Gene's family's deepest gratitude to the entire Sacred Heart staff for the amazing care and compassion he received, memorial contributions may be made in Gene's name to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019