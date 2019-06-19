Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Eugene Halupke, 84, of Marietta, Ga., died Friday at Peidmont Morningside, Jasper, Ga.

Born in Scranton and raised in Union Dale, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Katherine Urda Halupke.

Surviving are his sons, Eugene and John, Georgia; daughter, Mary Chalawick, Kingston; brothers, Andrew and Paul; and sister, Joyce.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Walter; and a sister, Dolores.

The funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. from the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc., Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. John F. Hartman, officiating. The entombment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.

Friends may call Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. For more information or to send the family an online condolence, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 19, 2019
