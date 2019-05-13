Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene "Gene" Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene "Gene" Hughes, 88, of Olyphant, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon at the Mid Valley Health Care Center, Blakely, after an illness. His loving wife of 65 years, the former Gloria Posaskie, preceded him in death on Jan. 24.



Born in Carbondale, son of the late Bernard and Helen Naticiak Hughes, he was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, Olyphant. Gene honorably served his country as a combat infantry sergeant with Company E, 279 Infantry Regiment, during the Korean War, and was the recipient of the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars; the Combat Infantry Badge; the Good Conduct Medal; and the United Nations Service Medal. He was the owner/operator of Gene Hughes Trucking Co. in Olyphant.



The family would like to thank the staffs at Mid-Valley Health Care and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their wonderful and compassionate care.



He is survived by one daughter, Lynn Hughes Hailey and Jeff Maisey, of Norfolk, Va.; one son, Eugene and wife, Andrea, of Lindenwold, N.J.; several cousins and nephews.



In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Francis Hughes; and one sister, Margaret Hughes.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. from the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, River Street, Olyphant, to be celebrated by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment of cremated remains in St. Cyril's Cemetery, with military honors, will be at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Parastas service at 6:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gene's name can be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, PA 18447; and/or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.





