Eugene J. Harrison, 90, Archbald, died Friday at Allied Services, Scranton. He was the widower of Joan Marie (O'Hara) Harrison, who died Feb. 22, 2008.



Born in Archbald on Sept. 13, 1928, son of the late John F. and Mary (McHale) Harrison, he was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, class of 1946, attended the University of Scranton, in 1946 and 1947, and was a graduate of American Academy of Embalming and Mortuary Science, New York City, class of 1949. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Ambrose Revels American Legion Post 328, Archbald. He owned and operated Harrison Funeral Home for 65 years. He was a member and past president of the Lackawanna County Funeral Directors Association, a member of Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association and National Funeral Directors Association. He was a member of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; member and past president of the Archbald Chamber of Commerce; a charter member of the Archbald Community Ambulance and Rescue Squad; and former member of the Archbald Lions Club, where he was awarded the 1973 member of the year award.



He took great pride in helping families at their time of need, was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and, despite all of his accomplishments, he will most likely be remembered for his famous meatballs that he lovingly made for all special occasions.



We would like to thank Dr. Richard Weinberger and his staff, Allied Services and Clarks Summit Senior Living for the loving care they gave him.



Eugene is survived by six sons, Timothy Harrison and Eileen Vargo, Naples, Fla.; Kevin and wife, Jane, Archbald; Bryan and wife, Carol, Clarks Summit; Michael and wife, Wendy, Forty Fort; John and wife, Lynn, Archbald; and Patrick and wife, Peggy, Narrowsburg, N.Y. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Kelly Lawson and her husband, John; Blake Harrison; Ryan Harrison and wife, Mia; Christopher and Chelsea Harrison; LeeAnn McCoy and husband, Steven Patterson; Matthew Harrison; Shawn Harrison and wife, Heather; Daniel and Colin Harrison; Caitlin Ossont and her husband, Mike; John Harrison III; Connor, Aaron and Liam Harrison; Patrick Harrison Jr.; and Molly Harrison; eight great-grandchildren; and a niece, Mary Linda Cameron.



He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Owen; and a brother, Francis McHale Harrison.



The funeral will be Wednesday at 9:30 from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald, with the Rev. James Alco officiating. Interment with military honors will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Viewing will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.





374 N. Main Street

Archbald , PA 18403

