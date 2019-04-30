Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene J. Pivovarnik. View Sign Service Information Semian Funeral Home 704 Union St Taylor , PA 18517 (570)-562-3530 Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene J. Pivovarnik, of Clarks Summit, passed into eternal life Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his beloved wife, Annette Petrerio, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Joseph and Ann Basalyga Pivovarnik, Gene was a 1960 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and most recently employed by Scranton Label, Ransom Twp., as a prepress manager. Gene was a lifelong parishioner of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Scranton. Throughout his life, Gene loved restoring old cars, especially his 1994 Camaro, and given his ability to fix anything, was the inspiration for many. Gene's greatest joy in life was his family, evidenced by the unwavering love and devotion he expressed for his wife, children and grandchildren.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Butaitis and partner, Jeff L'Hote, Milford; two sons, Eugene J. and wife, Mary Kay, Scranton; and Gary A. and wife, Kathryn, Philadelphia; two grandchildren, Morgan Pivovarnik and Alexa Butaitis; two brothers, John and wife, Phyllis, Clarks Summit; and Joseph and wife, Angela Centrella, Old Forge; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A son, Jeffery J.; and a brother, Adrian, preceded him in death.



The Pivovarnik family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the compassionate and caring staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Family and friends are invited to attend Gene's funeral Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Bright Week pascal services at 10 in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Jefferson Avenue and Vine Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Daniel Vaskalis. Entombment at Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Panachida services at 4:45.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 18702; or the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-1309.



Please visit

Eugene J. Pivovarnik, of Clarks Summit, passed into eternal life Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his beloved wife, Annette Petrerio, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.Born in Scranton, the son of the late Joseph and Ann Basalyga Pivovarnik, Gene was a 1960 graduate of Scranton Technical High School and most recently employed by Scranton Label, Ransom Twp., as a prepress manager. Gene was a lifelong parishioner of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Scranton. Throughout his life, Gene loved restoring old cars, especially his 1994 Camaro, and given his ability to fix anything, was the inspiration for many. Gene's greatest joy in life was his family, evidenced by the unwavering love and devotion he expressed for his wife, children and grandchildren.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Butaitis and partner, Jeff L'Hote, Milford; two sons, Eugene J. and wife, Mary Kay, Scranton; and Gary A. and wife, Kathryn, Philadelphia; two grandchildren, Morgan Pivovarnik and Alexa Butaitis; two brothers, John and wife, Phyllis, Clarks Summit; and Joseph and wife, Angela Centrella, Old Forge; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.A son, Jeffery J.; and a brother, Adrian, preceded him in death.The Pivovarnik family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the compassionate and caring staff of Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.Family and friends are invited to attend Gene's funeral Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Bright Week pascal services at 10 in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Jefferson Avenue and Vine Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Daniel Vaskalis. Entombment at Cathedral Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m. Panachida services at 4:45.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 18702; or the , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-1309.Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.