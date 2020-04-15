|
Eugene H. Kakareka (Gene, Beaner) went to be with our Lord and his loved ones in heaven. He passed peacefully with family by his side on April 10, 2020, Good Friday, at Sacred Heart Hospice, Dunmore, from many health issues. He and his loving wife would have been married 45 years this August 16, they were each other's world and soulmates. They had been together since their teens.
Born Feb. 26, 1957, to the late Chester Sr. and Joan Weller Kakareka in Scranton, he attended Scranton schools. He was employed in many different jobs, sometimes holding two or three at a time to provide for his family. He was owner and operator of Gene Kakareka Seamless Gutters for years, before moving on to becoming a long-haul truck driver for Bekins before he became disabled. He was a jack-of-all-trades and there was not much he could not accomplish. He loved fishing, hunting, stamp and coin collecting, watching "Gunsmoke" and other westerns and Colombo. He was a Miami Dolphins fan forever. His favorite hobby was to be in his garage tinkering on one thing or another and listening to the oldies. He was a terrific cook and baker, and made great kielbasa, sausage, jerky and more. He enjoyed making people smile or laugh with his wonderful personality and sense of humor, even when he took ill. He kept a positive and determined outlook on life, but it became his time to give up his long, hard battle. Even though he didn't want to leave his family, the Lord helped him in the end.
He is survived by his children, Eugene Jr. "Buck" Kakareka, Barbara Ann Dierks and husband, Eric; and Brenda Kakareka, all whom he loved with all his heart; grandchildren, Mark, Elayna, Blake, Angelo, Evan, Vinny Geno and Briella; and great-granddaughter, Amara. He had a special bond with each of his children and grandchildren, and was proud of them all. He passed on knowledge and wisdom and helped guide them all in many ways. He is also survived by a sister, Joan Godfrey; aunts, uncle, cousins and many nieces and nephews. We know he will live on in all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Jr.; his mother-in-law, Shirley Krisovitch; and brother-in-law, Edward Krisovitch Jr. and wife, Vivian; his grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to present social restrictions, the family will have a private memorial service. Please contact family members for details. A public memorial service will be conducted in the future. Arrangements entrusted to the Michael P. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 129 Grant St., Olyphant, Vincent Maletta F.D.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2020