Eugene Lazzeri Obituary
Eugene Lazzeri, 85, of Scranton, died Wednesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Aldo and Myrtle Sears Lazzeri, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and hard worker, employed in the demolition industry for a number of years.

Surviving are a daughter, Gina Valente, with whom he resided; grandchild, Paulette Sunday; great-grandchildren, Jamir Codtoning and Jalain Williams; stepsons, Timmy and Brian Rowe; siblings, Tony Lazzeri and Edith Manvichak; and sisters-in-law, Carol, Dolores and Carol Lazzeri.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June Lazzeri; and three brothers, Pete, Joe and Mike Lazzeri.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, especially Lori and Maureen, for their outstanding care and compassion.

A celebration of life will be held Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019
