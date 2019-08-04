|
|
Eugene M. Cicco, 89, of Forest City, died Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Celestine Kutarnia Cicco.
Born Jan. 20, 1930, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Dominick and Catherine Torchia Cicco. He was a graduate of Ben Franklin High School and a member of Ascension Parish. He was also a former member of the Holy Name Society at Sacred Heart Church. He was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran. He retired from PennDOT in 1993 and told many stories about keeping the roads open in the winter and helping stranded motorists. He previously owned Cicco Shoe Repair in Forest City and took pride in repairing shoes so they looked like brand new. Gene liked to hunt and play golf and golfed in several local leagues including the VFW League and Wivey's League. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. They had many great adventures, including driving across the country three times. His greatest joys were seeing his children and grandchildren grow up and loved attending their activities, especially soccer games.
Also surviving are four children, Mary Cicco, Arizona; Susan Richards and husband, Robert, Forest City; Eugene Cicco, Lake Winola; and Christine Cicco-Brown and husband, Dennis, Florida; 11 grandchildren, Brian, Jennifer, Scott, R. Corey, Michael, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Thomas, Nicholas, Phillip and Gina; a great-grandson, Noah; two sisters, Mary Cicco Kuper, Endwell, N.Y.; and Phyllis Coleman, Carbondale; sisters-in-law, Jean Cicco and Marie Cicco; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jo Ann; two brothers, Joseph and Phillip; and a sister, Lillian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Forest City. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Viewing will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City. Memorial contributions may be made to the , . Condolences: www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 4, 2019