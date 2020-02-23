Home

Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Eugene Nelson Obituary
Eugene Nelson, 75, of Jermyn, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Center. He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Ann Gliniecki.

Born in Olyphant, he was the son of the late Bernard and Marie Murray Nelson, and a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. He was a graduate of Olyphant High School and received an associate degree in business from Lackawanna College. He was employed by Harper and Row and Eddie's Nursery, a family owned business, until retirement. He served with the United States Army's 360th Transportation Company from May 1967 to May 1969 during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of Chapter 11, Dickson City, and Raymond Henry American Legion Post 327, Olyphant.

He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who loved the Dallas Cowboys, Western movies, spending time with his family and his dog, Bruno; and he was a proud Vietnam veteran.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are a daughter, Melissa Dupay and husband, John, Blakely; a son, Eugene Nelson, Jermyn; grandchildren, John, Kristen, Lauren and Megan Dupay; a brother, Michael Nelson and wife, Phyllis, Center, Pa.; sisters, Mary Flood, Arizona; and Rita Pretko, Peckville; brother-in-law, Edward Gliniecki and wife, Cathy, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Nelson.

The funeral, with military honors, will be Tuesday at 9 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, celebrated by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 8 p.m.

For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 23, 2020
