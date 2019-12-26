|
Eugene Ogozaly, 59, of Carbondale, died Tuesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Eugene and Ruth Sheare Ogozaly. Gene attended Carbondale Area schools and had been employed by Sheare Construction. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.
He is survived by a daughter, Lisa and husband, Sean Duffy, Etters, and their children, Trinity, Xaria, Abigail and Gale; a son, Eugene Jr., Coatesville, and his children, Parker and Anna; six siblings and their families, Ruth Ogozaly Colachino, and children, Matt, Shane, Austin, Jasmin and Decklan; Shirley Ogozaly Kohut and companion, Jim Pilny, and children, Cassandra, Jonna, Josh, Dylan, Paige and Stacy; Michael Ogozaly and wife, Maria, and children, Alicia, Monica and Brittany; Donald Ogozaly and wife, Susan, and children, Kristen, Erika, Amanda and Brooke; William Ogozaly, and children, Ashley, Beth, Kaitlyn and Billy; Eric Ogozaly and wife, Christine, and children, Samantha and Amber; great-nieces and nephews; and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Mary Ogozaly.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019