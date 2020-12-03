Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Dubiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene P. Dubiel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene P. Dubiel Obituary

Eugene P. Dubiel, 85, of Sturges, died Monday at home. His wife was the former Irene Fron, who died July 24, 2012.

Born in Sturges, son of the late Peter and Mary Straka Dubiel. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant and a graduate of Blakely High School. He served in the United States Army and was a Pennsylvania State Police officer for 32 years. He was a member of the State Police FOP Lodge 46. He enjoyed attending local sporting events and his grandchildren's baseball and soccer games. He also loved playing cards and hanging out at McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts with friends.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Paul Dubiel and wife, Sandy, Pittston; two daughters, Marie Meeder and husband, Daniel, Lititz, Pa., and Denise Daiute and husband, Steve, Sturges; grandchildren, Chad Meeder, Annaliese, Drew and Addison Daiute; step-grandchildren, Julie and Michael Maroni; as well as many cousins.

Services and interment in Saint Cyril's Cemetery in Peckville will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -