Eugene "Gene" Paul Beck Sr. leaves a loving family and a full complement of stories of a life well lived. He passed away at home surrounded by his family.
As his wife of 49 years, Rose (Morrow) Beck; his three children, Christine, Eugene Jr. and Richard; son-in-law, Anthony; daughters-in-law, Ilona and Greta; and his six grandchildren, Maggie, Anthony, Sebastian, Zachary, Quinn, and Anastasia can attest, "Papa" Beck was ready with a story from Scranton, a turn of phrase to make you shake your head a bit, and a beer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Joan Bidwell, Helen Green and Roselyn Beck.
Gene was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Scranton, Pa., to Joseph and Rose McColligan Beck, and graduated from West Scranton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart medal during his service in the Viet Cong. He and Rose married July 26, 1969. He worked for several decades at Sandvik Steel in Scranton before moving with his family to Las Vegas in 2001.
He loved to fish, garden, read Stephen King, hit the early morning rush at his local Dotty's and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Services will be held March 8 at 1:20 p.m. at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to .
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2019