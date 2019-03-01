Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Paul "Gene" Beck Sr.. View Sign

Eugene "Gene" Paul Beck Sr. leaves a loving family and a full complement of stories of a life well lived. He passed away at home surrounded by his family.



As his wife of 49 years, Rose (Morrow) Beck; his three children, Christine, Eugene Jr. and Richard; son-in-law, Anthony; daughters-in-law, Ilona and Greta; and his six grandchildren, Maggie, Anthony, Sebastian, Zachary, Quinn, and Anastasia can attest, "Papa" Beck was ready with a story from Scranton, a turn of phrase to make you shake your head a bit, and a beer.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Joan Bidwell, Helen Green and Roselyn Beck.



Gene was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Scranton, Pa., to Joseph and Rose McColligan Beck, and graduated from West Scranton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart medal during his service in the Viet Cong. He and Rose married July 26, 1969. He worked for several decades at Sandvik Steel in Scranton before moving with his family to Las Vegas in 2001.



He loved to fish, garden, read Stephen King, hit the early morning rush at his local Dotty's and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Services will be held March 8 at 1:20 p.m. at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to .





Eugene "Gene" Paul Beck Sr. leaves a loving family and a full complement of stories of a life well lived. He passed away at home surrounded by his family.As his wife of 49 years, Rose (Morrow) Beck; his three children, Christine, Eugene Jr. and Richard; son-in-law, Anthony; daughters-in-law, Ilona and Greta; and his six grandchildren, Maggie, Anthony, Sebastian, Zachary, Quinn, and Anastasia can attest, "Papa" Beck was ready with a story from Scranton, a turn of phrase to make you shake your head a bit, and a beer.He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Joan Bidwell, Helen Green and Roselyn Beck.Gene was born Oct. 19, 1946, in Scranton, Pa., to Joseph and Rose McColligan Beck, and graduated from West Scranton High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart medal during his service in the Viet Cong. He and Rose married July 26, 1969. He worked for several decades at Sandvik Steel in Scranton before moving with his family to Las Vegas in 2001.He loved to fish, garden, read Stephen King, hit the early morning rush at his local Dotty's and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Services will be held March 8 at 1:20 p.m. at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to . Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.